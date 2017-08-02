Police: Presque Isle motorcyclist with no helmet, dies in crash

CARIBOU, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — Police are investigating an accident in Caribou on Route 89 that killed a man driving a motorcycle who was not wearing a helmet.

Police say Tuesday afternoon around 2:45 p.m. a school bus was slowing to make a turn onto Bowles Road from Route 89. 63-year-old Leonard Curtis from Presque Isle who was driving a motorcycle, did not stop in time and ended up laying his motorcycle down on the road.

Curtis was not wearing a helmet. He was taken to Cary Medical Center but was pronounced dead at the hospital.

