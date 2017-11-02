Police negotiate all-night standoff involving children

(Photo: NEWS CENTER)

BUCKFIELD, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — Several children are caught in a standoff between their father and police.

Police surrounded the home on Tucker Road in Buckfield on Thursday night, and they were still there on Friday morning.

Information about the children inside the home came from their grandparents. They told NEWS CENTER that three kids, ages two, four and five, are with their father who has a violent history.

An Oxford County deputy said the man may have a knife, but was not certain.

State police tactical team is on scene.

This story is developing. NEWS CENTER has a crew on the scene, and we'll provide updates as more information becomes available.

