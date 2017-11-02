WCSH
Police negotiate all-night standoff involving children

The man holding off police at a home in Buckfield with his children inside has a history of violence according to the kids' grandparents

Dustin Wlodkowski and Liam Nee, WCSH 5:47 AM. EDT November 03, 2017

BUCKFIELD, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — Several children are caught in a standoff between their father and police.

Police surrounded the home on Tucker Road in Buckfield on Thursday night, and they were still there on Friday morning.

Information about the children inside the home came from their grandparents. They told NEWS CENTER that three kids, ages two, four and five, are with their father who has a violent history.

An Oxford County deputy said the man may have a knife, but was not certain.

State police tactical team is on scene.

This story is developing. NEWS CENTER has a crew on the scene, and we'll provide updates as more information becomes available.

