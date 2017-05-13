Police need help finding 82-year-old York man last seen near Hudson

Fredrick Taylor

HUDSON, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Police are asking for the public's help in locatiing an 82-year-old man missing since noon from a home in Hudson and driving his pickup truck.

Police say Frederick Taylor lives in York and is driving a white 2003 Ford F-150 pickup with Maine license plate 112292.

Taylor left to go to a local store and never showed up.

Anyone who has seen Taylor or his pickup should call state Police or the Penobscot County Sheriff's Office.

