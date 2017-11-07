(Photo: NEWS CENTER)

AUGUSTA, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — A man is behind bars after a shot was fired inside Walmart in Augusta.

According to police, the suspect came into the store around 8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 7, with a gun and had a confrontation with another person who police referred to as a "good Samaritan".

Police say the "good Samaritan" tried to get the firearm from the man. One shot was fired in the Walmart.

Outside the store a woman died.

Augusta Police Deputy Chief Jared Mills said a woman died from a medical incident but her cause of death was not immediately known. Mills said it was not from a gunshot wound and that police would be working with the medical examiner's office to determine exactly what happened.

#BREAKING: Police say woman died of medical incident (was not shot) outside Walmart after shooting inside. Unsure if related. pic.twitter.com/stM8HWdI4a — Kristina Rex (@KristinaRex) November 7, 2017

No one was hurt inside the store and the suspect was brought into custody quickly. Mills said an Augusta police officer was close to the Walmart and responded within minutes of initial reports.

Police said they do not think the suspect entered the store with the intent to harm. But Mills said given the situation of someone entering a packed store with a firearm and getting into an altercation, "we still don't know" and are "keeping an open mind."

Police also said it does not appear the suspect and good Samaritan knew each other.

► WATCH: Full press conference with Augusta PD's deputy chief

Surveillance captured the altercation on camera and police said they have a number of witnesses who also saw what happened.

Asked to comment on the relation between this shooting and those around the nation, Mills said it's unfortunate we're having to deal more and more of these types of incidents around the country.

"Ten years ago this wasn't something we were dealing with on a day-to-day basis," Mills said. "Certainly not here in Augusta, Maine — it's a very safe community and we don't have a lot of this happening."

Following standard protocol, Mills said state police were called out of precaution due to the proximity between the death and shooting, pending any possible connection.

Mills was confident law enforcement would determine a motive and said police were already working with the Kennebec County District Attorney's office on possible charges against the suspect.

