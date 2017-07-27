Police make quick arrest in Winslow robbery

Charges against Mark "Anthony" Kennedy include two counts of robbery, two counts of criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, theft, burglary and obstructing a report of a crime (Photo: Winslow Police)

WINSLOW, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- When a police got a call about an armed robbery in Winslow, officers were already patrolling the neighborhood, allowing them to make a quick arrest.

The call came from an apartment at 25 Halifax Street around 1 a.m. on Thursday. The caller said 47-year-old Mark "Anthony" Kennedy entered the apartment with a gun and threatened to shoot the two people who lived there before leaving with cash and other items.

Both residents claimed to recognize their attacker. Along with providing his name, they also described the car he was seen driving.

Police stopped the car on Monument Street and arrested Kennedy. A female passenger in the car was also checked out by police. Officers determined she had nothing to do with the robbery and let her go.

Kennedy faces charges of robbery, criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, theft, burglary and obstructing a report of a crime. He is being held at Kennebec County Jail with bail set at $465,000.

