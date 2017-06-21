Police looking for woman in connection with fatal hit,run

Lisa Devore of Somersworth ctsy Kittery Police

SOMERSWORTH, NH (NEWS CENTER) — Police in Somersworth are asking for the public's help in finding a woman they say is connected to a fatal hit and run that happened on Friday, June 16.

Police want to speak to 31 year-old, Lisa Devore whose last known address was at 65 Green street in Somersworth but who is frequently seen in Kittery. Police there, are also asking people to keep a look out for Devore.

Police seized a white 2003 Hyundai elantra that was involved in the accident.

Police say a little before 10 p.m. on Friday, a driver hit a pedestrian in the area of Barlett avenue and High street and then fled in the area of route 108 in Somersworth.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Somersworth Police at (603) 692-3131 or the Somersworth Police Department Crimeline at (603) 692-9111 or Kittery Police.

