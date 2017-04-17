Police looking for suspect in Bangor killing

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Police: Man wanted for Bangor Homicide
-
Influenza on the rise in Maine
-
NEWS CENTER Video Forecast
-
BG's Maine East Point Christian Church
-
Road to recovery ends with marathon finish
-
Scape goats
-
Sanders, Perez visit Maine for tour kick off
-
NOW: North Berwick fire victims
-
Couple kicked off United flight
-
Mother of murder victim writes book
More Stories
-
WANTED: Man sought in connection with Bangor murderApr 17, 2017, 9:10 p.m.
-
Influenza is hitting Maine hard this year, and later…Apr 17, 2017, 10:18 p.m.
-
Neighbors offer help after fire destroys North Berwick homeApr 17, 2017, 4:46 p.m.