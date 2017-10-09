Police looking for missing 15-year-old girl in Lewiston

Portland, MAINE (News Center) — State Police are looking for 15-year-old who has been missing since Sunday, October 8.

Police say Taylor Smith was last seen at her home in Minot on October 7, and her cell phone's last location placed her on Sabattus Street in Lewiston on October 8.

Smith is 5' 2'' and 110 pounds.Smith's family said she has never run away before.

If anyone has information on Taylor's whereabouts, please notify State Police or Sandra Pellerin at 207-346-4743.

© 2017 WCSH-TV