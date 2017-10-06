Police looking for man who robbed Big Apple in Auburn

AUBURN, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — Police are asking for help in finding a man who robbed a convenience store in Auburn Thursday night.

Police said a man with a blue bandana covering his face, walked into the Big Apple Store at 296 Main Street and demanded money from an employee. The man did not have any weapons.

He left with cash and police believe he parked a getaway car a short distance from the Big Apple.

The suspect is described as a 5’9” white man with blue eyes. He was wearing a brown hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans with a blue bandana covering his face October 5.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call the Auburn Police Department at 207-333-6650.



© 2017 WCSH-TV