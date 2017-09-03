Police looking for driver involved in Biddeford hit and run

BIDDEFORD, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Biddeford police are asking the public for help in finding the driver responsible for hitting a 63-year-old man and leaving the scene Sunday afternoon.

The accident happened a little after 2 p.m at the intersection of Elm Street and Center Street. The man was crossing the street when a white vehicle traveling southbound on Elm Street struck him. The woman driving the vehicle got out of the car and asked the man if she was ok before leaving the scene. The man was transported to SMHC with minor injuries.

No further information was provided about the driver or the vehicle. Anyone who knows anything should call Biddeford PD at 207-282-5127.

