Police investigating death of 2½ week-old baby in Warren

WARREN, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Authorities are investigating the death of a 2½ week-old baby from Knox County on Saturday.

At approximately 8:30 a.m., deputies responded to a home, in Warren, where a baby girl had died during the night.

The newborn was found dead by her parents.

Police said the father, 26, and mother, 21, immediately reported the death to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials secured the scene and waited for State Police Major Crimes Unit to arrive. According to Maine Protocol, The State Police Major Crimes Unit investigates all deaths of children under the age of 3 years old.

