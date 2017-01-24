Police investigating 2 deaths in Old Orchard Beach

NEWS CENTER Peacock (Photo: NEWS CENTER)

OLD ORCHARD BEACH, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — Police in Old Orchard are investigating the deaths of two people.

The bodies were found at a home on Cascade Road after family members requested a wellness check by police, according the Old Orchard Police Department.

The deceased are 44-year-old Dana Furtado, who lived in the home, and 21-year-old Amber Morrow of Saco.

Police do not consider the deaths suspicious.

The state medical examiner's office is determining the cause of death.

Furtado was a former Old Orchard Beach town councilor.

Copyright 2016 WCSH