Police investigate unknown white powder mailed to motor vehicle violations bureau in Lewiston

Ctsy Kim Girouard.

LEWISTON, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — Lewiston Police say five to seven people are being evaluated after they came in contact with a white powdery substance at the motor vehicle violations bureau.

Police say a unknown white powder was mailed to the office without a threat.

Lewiston Fire officials along with police and a hazmat team are investigating the scene and setting up a decontamination tent for the five to seven employees who came in contact with the white substance.

Officials say the report came in shortly before 9 a.m. Monday from the motor vehicle violations bureau in a district court building at 85 Park St.

The 20 to 25 employees who work at the bureau were all evacuated but no one has left the scene.

Lt Dave St. Pierre with Lewiston Police says crews are on their way to test the powder to determine what exactly it is.

Roads in the area surrounding the office are currently closed.

St. Pierre says none of the employees have had any symptoms but crews are taking every precaution.

This story will be updated.

© 2017 WCSH-TV