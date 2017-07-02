WCSH
Close

Police in Holden looking for man involved in domestic violence

WCSH 6:59 AM. EDT July 03, 2017

HOLDEN, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — Police in Holden say they searching for a 41-year-old man who was involved in a domestic violence assault and is wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service.  

Police say Michael Weston, of Holden, has several charges against him including aggravated assault, two state warrants along with being wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service.  

Holden police are asking for anyone with information about Weston to please call Lieutenant Benjamin at 207 843-5442.

© 2017 WCSH-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories