Police in Holden looking for man involved in domestic violence

HOLDEN, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — Police in Holden say they searching for a 41-year-old man who was involved in a domestic violence assault and is wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service.

Police say Michael Weston, of Holden, has several charges against him including aggravated assault, two state warrants along with being wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service.

Holden police are asking for anyone with information about Weston to please call Lieutenant Benjamin at 207 843-5442.

