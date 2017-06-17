Police identify man shot dead in West Gardiner

UPDATE - Saturday NOON - WEST GARDINER, Maine (NEWS CENTER) - Police are investigating the shooting death of a man's outside a home on Yeaton Road in West Gardiner.

James Haskell, 41, has been identified by police as the man found dead outside a West Gardiner home early Saturday morning.

They say the call came around 2:45 AM. There was a small gathering at the home overnight. Police say when they arrived, multiple people were inside the home and the body of the man was found outside the home.

Police say no one has been arrested yet. They say everyone who was at the home at the time is being cooperative, and that there is no immediate threat to the public.

Yeaton Road is a private road directly across from Fuller's Market on Hallowell Litchfield Road.

Police say they will be on scene for the remainder of Saturday, and probably return on Sunday.

