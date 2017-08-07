Police identify Buxton shooter, victim

BUXTON, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- State Police say a teenager from Buxton shot a Hollis man Sunday morning.

While no arrests have been made in the shooting, Maine State Police say 19-year-old Brandon Lasante shot 28-year-old Lincoln Kimball on Old Orchard Road in Buxton.

Kimball is being treated at Maine Medical Center in Portland and continues to recover, according to police.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are still under investigation. MSP says they're working closely with the Attorney General's office and the York County District Attorney's office.

