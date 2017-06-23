Police have 'strong suspect' in assault outside N.H. gym

ROCHESTER, N.H. (NEWS CENTER) — Police in Rochester, New Hampshire, on Friday announced they had a "strong suspect" in the case involving a woman being attacked June 12 outside of a gym.

The incident was captured on surveillance camera, showing a woman being repeatedly beaten by a man in the parking lot of a Planet Fitness just after he had exited his car.

Rochester Police Cpt. Jason Thomas said he did not anticipate an arrest being made until next week while declining to add any information as to who that suspect was or where they were located.

The break in the case comes after sifting through several tips, Cpt. Thomas said. "We would like to thank the public for the tips/leads that were reported to us."

