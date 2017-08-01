WCSH
Close

Police find woman unconscious, naked infant lying on dirty floor

AP , WCSH 9:50 AM. EDT August 01, 2017

SKOWHEGAN, Maine (AP) — Police in Maine have arrested a woman who they say was found unconscious next to a baby in an apartment.

The Morning Sentinel reports Skowhegan police responded to a noise complaint at an apartment around 12:30 a.m. Sunday.

Police say two officers, "fearing for the welfare of the residents," entered the home through a window after they saw a woman in the fetal position and a naked infant lying on a debris-covered floor. 

Police say they found cat feces, vomit and prescription bottles in the apartment along with a half-empty case of beer inside the refrigerator.

The 28-year-old Skowhegan woman found in the apartment has been charged with endangering the welfare of a child. The state Department of Health and Human Services has placed the child with a family member.
 

© 2017 WCSH-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories