Police find woman unconscious, naked infant lying on dirty floor

Stephanie Freeman

SKOWHEGAN, Maine (AP) — Police in Maine have arrested a woman who they say was found unconscious next to a baby in an apartment.

The Morning Sentinel reports Skowhegan police responded to a noise complaint at an apartment around 12:30 a.m. Sunday.

Police say two officers, "fearing for the welfare of the residents," entered the home through a window after they saw a woman in the fetal position and a naked infant lying on a debris-covered floor.

Police say they found cat feces, vomit and prescription bottles in the apartment along with a half-empty case of beer inside the refrigerator.

The 28-year-old Skowhegan woman found in the apartment has been charged with endangering the welfare of a child. The state Department of Health and Human Services has placed the child with a family member.



