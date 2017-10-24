Police: Driver flipped truck while searching for lighter

WOODLAND, Maine (AP) - Maine State Police say a driver is expected to survive after flipping his pickup truck end over end while trying to find a lighter he had dropped.



Police say 29-year-old Ryan Lowell, of Limeston, was driving on Route 161 in Woodland in Aroostook County on Monday night when he became distracted searching for the lighter.



Investigators say he drove off an embankment, flipping the truck and crashing through trees. The truck came to rest upside down.



Lowell was taken to a hospital for injuries that were not considered life-threatening.



Police cited the crash as a reminder of the importance of seat belts.

