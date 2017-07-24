Police continue search for Gardiner woman missing since June

Megan Gregory missing since first week of June.

UPDATE: Police say they are still trying to find 28-year-old Megan Gregory from Gardiner. Police say her family has not seen or heard from her in since the first week of June and they are very concerned for her well-being.

GARDINER, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — Police are trying to locate a young woman from Gardiner that was last seen days ago in the Augusta area.

Gardiner police are looking for 28-year-old Megan Gregory.

Gregory is 5'4', approximately 130-140lbs, blond hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing black yoga pants, a blue sweatshirt, and flip flops.

Gregory has a large tattoo of a tortoise on her upper left thigh and a flower on her right foot. She also has a nose and tongue piercing and has gauges in her earlobes.

Gardiner Police Department asks anyone with information to call them at (207) 624-7076.

© 2017 WCSH-TV