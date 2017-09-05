Police ask for public's help in identifying man who refuses to tell them who he is

Mystery Man

BREWER, Maine (NEWS CENTER)—The Brewer Police Department arrested a man on Tuesday and now wants to know who he is.

The departments Facebook page says, Brewer Police have the individual in custody and he has been charged with Burglary and Failure to Give Correct Name as a result of an incident on Wilson Street earlier Tuesday. They say, so far officers have been unable to positively identify him.

Brewer Public Safety Director Jason Moffitt says, the man is still in custody and If anyone knows who he is, please call the Brewer Police Department at 989-7000.

