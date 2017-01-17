WCSH
Police ask for help in finding missing Paris man

Hannah Lilly, WCSH 2:21 PM. EST January 17, 2017

PARIS, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Police in Paris are searching for a missing man. Officials say 22-year-old Kevyn-Michael Warren was last seen around 3:30 Monday afternoon.

Police say Kevyn, who has developmental disabilities, left his home on East Main Street and was heading to the Paris Public Library.

He was last seen wearing a dark green L.L. Bean winter coat, fleece pants, sneakers and was carrying a small red backpack with a stripe down the middle.

Anyone with information on Kevyn's whereabouts should contact the Paris Police Department.

