Police ask for help in finding missing Paris man

PARIS, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Police in Paris are searching for a missing man. Officials say 22-year-old Kevyn-Michael Warren was last seen around 3:30 Monday afternoon.
Police say Kevyn, who has developmental disabilities, left his home on East Main Street and was heading to the Paris Public Library.
He was last seen wearing a dark green L.L. Bean winter coat, fleece pants, sneakers and was carrying a small red backpack with a stripe down the middle.
Anyone with information on Kevyn's whereabouts should contact the Paris Police Department.
