Police ask for help finding man involved in domestic violence

Alex Malone wanted by Holden Police.

HOLDEN, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — Police in Holden are asking for the public's help in finding 21-year-old Alex Malone, who they say was involved in domestic violence.

Police say Alex fled into the woods and search dogs could not find him.

Police have issued a temporary arrest warrant for Malone. They say Malone has brown hair and blue eyes, is 5' 01" and weighs about 100 lbs.

Police want anyone who has seen Malone or knows his whereabouts to call the Penobscot Communications Center at 207-945-4636.

