Police arrest man for hate crime in portland deli after video goes viral

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — Portland Police say they have arrested 37-year-old Jesse James Taylor of Portland for a incident at a deli that happened on Monday.

Police say Taylor was inside Sisters Gourmet Deli in Monument Square when he began yelling and knocking things off the counter.

They say he made derogatory references to the woman working at the deli throughout the incident which lasted several minutes.

Police arrived just as Taylor left the deli and was arrested and taken to the Cumberland County jail. Ta

Taylor was charged with Disorderly Conduct, Interference with Constitutional Rights, and Criminal Mischief.

Taylor pled guilty to Disorderly Conduct and was sentenced to five days in jail and is not allowed in Sisters Gourmet Deli.

Portland Police Chief Michael Sauschuck says untreated mental illness is a problem in our community and needs to be addressed.

