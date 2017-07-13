Police affidavit outlines state's case in Jay murder

AUBURN, Maine (NEWS CENTER) - Some disturbing details have been released about the death of a woman in the town of Jay, who was killed inside the home she shared with her boyfriend.

That boyfriend, James Sweeney, is accused of murder in the death of Wendy Douglas. Documents released shortly after Sweeney’s appearance in court shed light on what happened to Douglas, what was going on with their relationship and the state’s case against Sweeney.

According to the police affidavit Sweeney turned himself into the Androscoggin County Jail Tuesday morning and handed authorities a note that read “I’m going to jail cause I hurt my girlfriend”.

When police arrived at the home in Jay he shared with his girlfriend, they found the body of Wendy Douglas in her bed with injuries to her face.

“The cause of death is blunt force trauma to the head. Mr. Sweeney appeared to killed our victim as she was sleeping”, said Lisa Marchese, Deputy Attorney General.

Investigators found a wooden baseball bat covered in blood hidden near some stairs. Family members told investigators Douglas had broken up with Sweeney a week ago, but the two were still living together.

“Miss Douglas was contemplating leaving him and as we know, leaving can be the most dangerous time. He was losing control and he killed her”, said Marchese.

Marchese says this another case of domestic violence, an issue state leaders have been working hard to try to curb. It comes right the heels of another case that left three victims dead and fourth injured in the town of Madison.

“To have these two domestic violence homicides back to back, from a prosecutor’s perspective and from my working with victims, it’s very disappointing and difficult”, she said.

Sweeney is being held without bail at the Androscoggin County Jail.

© 2017 WCSH-TV