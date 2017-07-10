Police: 20+ person fight in Waterboro, victim stabbed

Maine State Police say K9 officer Ibo recovered a weapon used in a Waterboro fight. Image courtesy of the Maine State Police Instagram Account.

WATERBORO, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Maine State Police say they were called in to break up a large fight in Waterboro on Friday, when one person was stabbed in the back.

State Police say the York County Sheriffs' office requested back up. When officers arrived, more than 20 people were embroiled in the fight.

Police say one person used a metal pipe to beat multiple people. He then pulled a knife and stabbed someone repeatedly in the back, according to State Police. The assailant was taken into custody, and the stabbing vitim was taken to the hospital via Life Flight.

State Police K9 Officer Ibo was able to find and recover the knife, after the suspect abandoned the weapon.

Officials say the suspect was charged with elevated aggravated assault and two counts of aggravated assault. His bail was set at $5,000.

