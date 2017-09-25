Police: 1 person dead in collision in southern Maine

ALFRED, Maine (AP) - State police in Maine say one person was killed in a collision between a motorcycle and a car in the southern Maine town of Alfred.



Police say the crash took place on Monday afternoon on Route 202. They say the circumstances of the crash are currently under investigation.



Police said identities of the people involved would likely be released later. They said the road was reduced to one lane as troopers investigated the crash.

© 2017 Associated Press