Eek! Maine woman finds black widow in her grapes

(Photo: KC Thebarge)

POLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — A woman from Poland said she recently found a black widow in her grapes.

A frightening sight for a Mainer, especially considering the deadly spider isn't native to the area — nor, aside from ticks, are there many lethal insects that inhabit the state.

(Photo: KC Thebarge)

KC Thebarge said she went to wash her fruit, purchased at Blackie's Farm Fresh Produce in Auburn, and "there it was!"

Despite the encounter Thebarge said she will continue to buy from the produce market, emphasizing her family's lifestyle of supporting local businesses.

"I love buying our fruit and veggies from there I'll continue to buy from them," she said. "I'll call them [Friday] and let them know only so they can handle it how they want with their supplier."

This story will be updated with a statement from Blackie's if or when they are able to provide one.

