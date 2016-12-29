Polairs issues ATV recall due to fire hazard

(NEWS CENTER) --

The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission announced Thursday that Polaris issued a recall for a number of types of All-Terrain Vehicles due to a fire hazard.

The recall involves model year 2014 through 2016 Sportsman 570 Touring and X2 model ATVs and model year 2017 Sportsman 570 6x6 model ATVs. The recalled ATVs have one or two seats with four or six tires. “Sportsman” and the model type are printed on the side of the steering column and “Polaris” is printed near the front grill. The ATVs were sold in several colors. The vehicle identification numbers (VIN) are printed on the front or rear frame near the back tire. Recalled VIN numbers are at www.polaris.com.

Polaris has received 35 reports of damaged fuel rails and leaks. No injuries have been reported.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled ATVs and contact Polaris to schedule a free repair. Polaris is contacting all known purchasers directly.

