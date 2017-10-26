Plea deal expected as Waterfront Concerts promoter goes to court

Alexander Gray, who founded Waterfront Concerts, is charged with domestic violence assault (Photo: Cumberland County Jail)

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - The promoter of a popular concert series in Maine is expected to enter a new plea to a domestic violence charge.



Court records show 41-year-old Alexander Gray, of Waterfront Concerts, will enter a new plea during a court hearing Friday. The man previously pleaded not guilty in March to a domestic violence assault charge.



Police say the charge stems from an altercation at Gray's condominium in Portland March 12.



Authorities say Gray had demanded to see his girlfriend's cellphone. When she tried to leave, he allegedly kicked her legs out from under her, put a hand on her throat and banged her head against the floor.



Neither Gray nor his lawyer responded to requests for comment on the plea hearing. The district attorney's office declined to comment.

© 2017 Associated Press