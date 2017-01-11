"Playing" it forward for fellow student battling cancer

HAMPDEN, Maine (NEWS CENTER)—Students at Hampden High School will be “playing” it forward with their fourth benefit concert on behalf of fellow musician, Sienna Probert, a senior battling cancer.

The Hampden Academy Music Industry class will be performing all original songs and selling CDs at Thursday’s event at 7 PM.

“The gratifying part is just to see them do their thing and watch them fly,” said Patrick Michaud, the Director of the Bands at Hampden Academy. “That’s why we do what we do – to allow our students to do what they love to do.”

Making music on professional grade equipment is a dream come true for these students—especially when it’s for a good cause.

“It also feels almost a little bit more important that we do a really good job this time because you know, it hits home to a whole different level to have somebody who’s in such a crisis situation to be able to help them,” said Josh Redmond, a senior.

All of the proceeds from the concert- which will take place in the Hampden Academy Performing Arts Center- will go to the Probert family for medical expenses.

CDs can be purchased for $8 and admission is $5.

To reserve your seat, call 207-862-4962.

To donate to the GoFundMe Page, click here.

