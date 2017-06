Propeller against the sky (Photo: Melinda Podor, 2016)

VINALHAVEN, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — A plane crashed in Vinalhaven on Monday at the airport there.

Knox county dispatch confirmed the crash but did not release any other details.

Penobscot Island Air says there were no apparent injuries.

This story will be updated as NEWS CENTER learns more.

