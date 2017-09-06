WCSH
Pittsfield man charged with sexually assaulting underage girl

Doug Harlow, Morning Sentinel , WCSH 1:49 AM. EDT September 07, 2017

PITTSFIELD, Maine (Morning Sentinel) — A 44-year-old Pittsfield man remains held on $50,000 cash bail on charges that he sexually assaulted the underage daughter of his live-in girlfriend.

Somerset County Sheriff Dale Lancaster said Michael Towle is charged with two counts of gross sexual assault, both Class A felonies, and with one count of unlawful sexual contact, also a Class A felony, punishable by up to 25 years in prison.

