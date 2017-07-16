Pilot survives seaplane crash landing in Maine

NAPLES, Maine—A pilot swam away uninjured from a seaplane crash landing Sunday afternoon.

Maine State Police said the small plane crashed into Brandy Pond in Sebago Lakes Region at approximately 3:15 p.m., and his Cessna plane sustained significant damage when it went down.

A viewer sent us this video of the seaplane crash landing in Naples Sunday afternoon. Law enforcement officials said the pilot survived the crash lading and no one else was aboard.

The Federal Aviation Administration will be Investigating the cause of the crash.

© 2017 WCSH-TV