Photo of lethal doses shows serious danger of drug epidemic

Courtesy: NH State Police Forensic Lab/Bruce Taylor (Photo: © NHSP Forensic Lab_Bruce A. Taylor)

CONCORD, New Hampshire (NEWS CENTER) -- A photo of three vials is circulating on social media.

One shows the lethal dose of heroin; one of fentanyl; and the third is a lethal dose of carfentanil - which is one small grain.

The photo was taken by Bruce Taylor, who's a criminalist in the New Hampshire State Police Forensic Lab. Taylor wanted to show just how dangerous the substances are.

He says carfentanil, specifically, is so deadly that when it's handled in the crime lab, even in a vial, the handler needs to wear a full protective suit, and someone else needs to be on standby with narcan.

An officer in Ohio overdosed on fentanyl after brushing it off of his uniform.

Officer Chris Green had just finished searching the car of two suspected drug dealers, when another officer spotted a white powder on his shirt. He brushed the powder off and passed out an hour later.

Officials say it took four doses of narcan to revive him.

