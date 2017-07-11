Phone scam asking for police donations

Scam alert

WESTBROOK, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — Westbrook Police are warning residents of a scam soliciting funds for the police department.

Police say a Westbrook resident got a call from someone asking for a $15 donation for the Westbrook Police.

The caller would not give their name and only said they were from collections. The resident hung up on the caller and immediately called police.

Westbrook police want residents to know this is a scam and that they would never call residents looking for donations. They are asking anyone who receives calls like these to hang up and call police.

© 2017 WCSH-TV