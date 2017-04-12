Phish drummer running for town board in Maine

NEW YORK - JUNE 17: Phish drummer Jon Fishman performs on stage at Keyspan Park on Coney Island June17, 2004 in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo: Scott Gries/Getty Images)

LINCOLNVILLE, Maine (AP) - The drummer for the jam band Phish is running for office in his hometown in Maine.



Jon Fishman took out papers and returned his nominating petitions this week in hopes of getting on the June ballot to run for the Board of Selectmen in Lincolnville. He's one of several candidates vying for a pair of open seats on the board.



Fishman and his wife, Briar, have five children and have lived in the seaside town for the past decade.



The family lives on a farm and the couple are in the process of opening a store that will sell general merchandise and have tables for dining on pizza and other food. Briar also serves on the local school committee.

