Permanent giraffe cam for April lovers

Courtesy Animal Adventure Park

Harpursville, NY (NEWS CENTER) -- Good news for you die-hard April the giraffe live stream watchers; there will soon be a permanent camera installed in the giraffe exhibit at Animal Adventure Park.

On Sunday, the park announced on their Facebook page that avid April watchers can now sneak peeks of their favorite giraffe family anytime they want.

"The GiraffeCam is not gone forever! This week will announce viewing day/times for you to check in and watch progress! A permanent yard cam will go up this season."

The park also mentions that you can sign up for text alerts to receive weekly updates and photos/ videos of April's calf so you can track his milestones too. Sign up at www.aprilthegiraffealert.com.

Animal Adventure Park says it plans to announce the calf's name, tentatively, on May 1st.

© 2017 WCSH-TV