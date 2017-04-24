Penquis joins fight to end child sexual assault with new advocacy center

BANGOR, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Maine's fourth Child Advocacy Center recently opened in Bangor -- it offers a new approach to responding to children who have been sexually abused.

The program joined Penquis in December and provides a safe space for children who have been sexual assaulted to go with their families to talk about what happened, and connect with resources. Authorities stated one of the hardest parts of investigating sexual assault allegations is the interview -- this allows the child to be questioned in a neutral space and only once.

"This will provide them with an environment that helps them to both share the information that can lead to a successful prosecution but also to provide that victim and their family with the necessary resources" DHHS Commissioner Mary Mayhew said.

So far the centers across Maine have helped over 725 victims -- in less than 4 months, the Bangor center has helped almost 50.

© 2017 WLBZ-TV