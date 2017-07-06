Penobscot County Sheriff's Office investigating assault involving minors

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
NOW: 2 Black bears join a runner
-
Neighbors in Madison speak out
-
NEWS CENTER Video Forecast
-
NOW: What it's like to go through domestic violence
-
Bangor woman celebrates big 100
-
Man trimming shrubs on trail finds dog buried alive
-
Triple homicide in Madison
-
NEWS CENTER Video Forecast
-
Abused dogs now up for adoption
-
WCSH Live Video
More Stories
-
Police search for motive of man who killed wife,…Jul. 6, 2017, 1:26 p.m.
-
Freeport police not considering charges for killing…Jul. 6, 2017, 3:20 p.m.
-
Maine marathoner eludes 2 black bears while on training runJul. 6, 2017, 5:32 p.m.