Peep NOW while the foliage hits its peak

The leaves on this maple along Route 35 in Dayton had reached their deep red stage. (Photo: Portland Press Herald Staff Photographer Gregory Rec)

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - Peak foliage conditions are arriving in Maine.



The state Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry says central and coastal Maine are between 70 and 100 percent color change, while far northern Maine is arriving at "past peak" conditions.





Maine fall foliage spokeswoman Gale Ross says recent cool weather will help bring the entire state to peak or "near peak" conditions by this weekend. She says leaf watchers will still find some green along the coasts, but color is likely to arrive soon for the remaining leaves that haven't turned.



The forestry department also says moderate to high leaf drop is reported all over the state.

