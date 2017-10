(Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images) (Photo: Spencer Platt, 2014 Getty Images)

CAMDEN, Maine (AP) - Police say a pedestrian has been killed in Camden, Maine.

Police say the victim was struck by a vehicle Thursday morning, forcing a shutdown of part of U.S. 1.

Traffic was being re-routed. Further details weren't immediately available.

This death brings the toll of pedestrians killed in Maine during 2017 up to 16.

