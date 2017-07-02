Pedestrian killed by driver under the influence

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine - A 24-year-old man from Hollis is dead after he was struck by a car on Cummings Road early Sunday morning.

Police say 29-year-old Kristen Hodak of Arundel was traveling southbound near the entrance of the Target department store plaza when she hit the man, and kept driving.

Hodak's car was found about two miles away from the accident, unattended. Police say she received a ride to a friend's house, but later returned to the scene.

Police say the male victim died on scene. His identity is not being released, pending notification of kin.

Police charge Hoday with operating under the influence (causing the death of another person), and failing to stop for an accident resulting in death. Both charges are felonies.

The incident remains under investigation. Police say it is unclear if anything other than alcohol contributed to the crash.

© 2017 WCSH-TV