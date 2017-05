System.Object (Photo: KCEN)

LEWISTON, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — Police say a pedestrian was hit by tractor trailer in Lewiston Thursday morning.

Lewiston police say the person was hit near 193 Park street around midnight.

Police say they person only had minor injuries and was taken to a hosptal for treatment.

Police are not releasing the names of the people involved.

