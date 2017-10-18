Pearl Harbor veteran recovering from a heart attack

MACHIAS, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Robert Coles of Machias, is home recovering from what he is calling a mild heart attack.

NEWS CENTER had the honor of following Coles to Pearl Harbor, Hawaii last December for the 75th anniversary of the Japanese attack that launched us into World War 2.

Coles, 93 years old, was not feeling well on the morning of October 5 so he called his friend Dennis Boyd. With the help from Boyd, Coles was taken to Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor. Coles spent 8 days in the hospital before being released.

“there's no question about it, that old cliche, there's no place like home.” Says Coles. “I'm in pretty good shape... I've well looked after. Yeh, I'm in fine shape.”

Coles does live alone in his house in Machias. Coles says he's got a good group of people looking after him like his longtime friend, Boyd.

While we were there, we asked him about the recent controversy over athletes not standing for the national anthem.

"I believe in free speech. I believe in protest. but I believe there's a way doing it and they're doing it the wrong way" When the anthem is being played -- stand up and pay respects to your country and your flag. When it;s over then you can give your protest but don't do it when we're having our special moment for this country"

Coles tells us that he feels so good, he expects to be around for the 80th anniversary of Pearl Harbor.

Watch the 30 minutes special on Robert Coles trip to Pearl Harbor. Return to Pearl Harbor Special

© 2017 WCSH-TV