Pats fans old & new prepare for Superbowl

FALMOUTH, Maine (NEWS CENTER) - Some young fans might not know about the Boston Patriots --who weren't exactly the best in the league.

Tom Simmonds is 83 years old.

He's lived longer than the New England Patriots have been a team - and he's been a fan ever since the inception.

“It was, it was fun to be part of it. It's much more [fun] now,” he said. “Young people today think that the Patriots have always been this way and of course they weren't.”

Young people like brothers Wyatt and Bradley Farrell - who were out shopping for some Patriots gear before the big game.

Well - Bradley was at least.

Big brother Wyatt is rooting for his hero Matt Ryan & the Falcons.

But here in Maine....he didn't have any luck finding Falcons swag.

When Tom was their age....the Patriots didn't even exist.

He lives at Ocean View retirement community in Falmouth - but was living and working in Boston when the Boston Patriots were born.

“Well the 1960s we were waiting for the Patriots to really get going. The new team. Things were getting formed. I mean big difference from today,” he said.

A lot has changed – especially the team’s record. “Well before you're the greatest you’ve got to come up through the ranks. You’ve got to build a team.”

But Tom sitting and watching his Patriots hasn't changed one bit.

“It's more fun to watch it with a bunch of people who are really into the game. A lot of the people that will be going to our movie theater will be sleeping through a lot of it,” he joked about living at the retirement home.

He’s excited to watch the game at his daughter’s house on Sunday.

