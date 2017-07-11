Patriots support is rock solid in Granite State

The line was long for fans to get an up-close look at the Vince Lombardi Trophy at the Dover Amphitheater

DOVER, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- It should come as no surprise that the team with a motto of "Do your job" finds plenty of support in the state with a motto of "Live free or die."

The Patriots' fifth and newest Vince Lombardi Trophy came to the Dover Amphitheater in New Hampshire on Monday. The mayor joined the excitement by declaring New England Patriots Appreciation Day in Dover.

As fans waited in line to see the trophy, they reminisced about the Patriots' historic comeback in Super Bowl LI. The Patriots beat the Falcons 34-28 after trailing by 25 points late in the game.

Former linebacker Andre Tippett accompanied the trophy and posed for pictures with fans.

