Patriots fans share superstitions ahead of Super Bowl LI

Our producer Jessica has to watch every game with her oldest dog, "Braddock" (far left), even if they go to a friend's house. (Photo: Costa, Christopher)

Patriots fans are gearing up for the team's Super Bowl LI matchup against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Febrauary 5.

Many fans have interesting and unusual superstitions, traditions, and rituals they perform in order to ensure a Patriots win.

Take a look at the video to see some of the ones from around our newsroom!

We want to share yours too -- take a selfie video (holding your phone the long way, not the tall way) and tell us your superstition! Feel free to include any t-shirts, jerseys, bobbleheads, posters, etc.

This story will be updated.

