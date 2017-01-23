Patriots fans react to AFC win while being first to buy championship merchandise

Pats fans grab AFC swag (Photo: WCSH)

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER)-- Dick's Sporting Goods in South Portland opened at 6:00 Monday morning so that Patriots fans could buy AFC Championship gear as soon as possible.

Many Mainers stopped in on their way to work to buy a shirt to change into.

"I thought I'd be the first one in the office to have one," said Greg Tait.

Others were buying merchandise for friends and family, like Judy Tarling who took home several themed hats.

"One's for my father to rub it in his face a little bit," she said. "We had a bet and he was sure the Patriots were going to lose."

Fans were confident that the Super Bowl 51 game on February 5th will be an impressive competition, but that the Pats will walk away with another win. And on the morning of February 6th, many will be back at the store to buy the latest Patriots swag.

(© 2017 WCSH)