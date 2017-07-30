Patriots defensive stalwart Rob Ninkovich announces retirenment

JULY 30: New England Patriots defensive end Rob Ninkovich (50) addresses his teammates and the media on his retirement during New England Patriots training camp. (Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Photo: Icon Sportswire)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (NEWS CENTER) — New England Patriots defensive stalwart Rob Ninkovich capped his 11-year NFL career by announcing his retirement after the team's morning practice at Gillette Stadium on Sunday.

He was a two-time co-captain and won two Super Bowls with New England.

Ninkovich thanked the New England Patriots and fans on Sunday, saying "it wasn't an easy decision".

While his career on the field has come to an end, Ninkovixh says he is looking to make a splash in the media side of the NFL, as he hinted in an interest in broadcasting.

